New IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions

At yesterday’s NJPW New Japan Cup, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI to become the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. The titles were vacant due to SHO and YOH relinquishing them because of YOH’s injury (ACL tear).

This is Desperado’s second run with the titles, and it’s the fourth time for Kanemaru.