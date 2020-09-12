Mandy Rose traded to Raw

Mandy Rose is swapping colors and heading to Monday Night Raw. The news was announced during Talking Smack when The Miz “crashed the set” to break the news.

WWE.COM is playing this as Miz and Morrison’s latest tactic for Otis to part with his Money In The Bank contract.

Rose, along with her former tag team partner Sonya Deville, moved to Smackdown from Raw during the 2018 Superstar Shake-up and remained on the blue brand during the April 2019 Superstar Shake-up and also the October 2019 WWE Draft.

Her move to Raw will see her split up from Otis. She recently survived a loser leaves WWE match against Sonya Deville at SummerSlam.