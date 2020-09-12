A very happy Miro says he’s now in the best wrestling promotion

A smiling Miro said that Wednesday was “the best day ever” in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel after he made his debut for All Elite Wrestling.

He said that he really meant everything he said in the promo about the glass ceiling and imaginary brass rings and he spent 10 years there trying to break out.

Miro said that in the three days leading up to his debut, he was super excited and had to tune out of all the emotions to calm down. He went back and forth all day on things that he should say but he felt all those things and everything in his promo was real.

He noted that there are “95,000 people he never worked with” in AEW but everybody was so nice and receptive and mentioned how he got goosebumps walking out and being in front of people again.

Miro said that he will continue gaming and doing Twitch but wrestling is his love and that’s why he came to the United States of America.

“And now I am in the best professional wrestling promotion, and that’s All Elite Wrestling, baby,” he concluded.

His debut on the AEW official YouTube channel got over a million views in less than 24 hours.