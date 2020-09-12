9/11/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership

The September 11 episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX drew 2,261,000 viewers, up 196,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The show had 2,236,000 viewers in the first hour and then climbed to 2,286,000 viewers in the second hour. This was the most-watched episode of Smackdown since April 10. Smackdown won the 18-49 and 25-54 demos with 0.6 and 0.75 rating respectively and came second in the 18-34 with a 0.3.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2020 Wrestling TV Viewership grid