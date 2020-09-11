Member of the WWE creative team released

WWE staff writer Anthony Benigno took to Twitter today, revealing that yesterday was his final day with WWE. Benigno said,

“SOME PERSONAL NEWS: Today was my last day at WWE. Way too many memories and thank yous for almost 9 years, suffice it to say it’s about the most challenging, rewarding place I could have imagined starting my career with the best people I could have hoped to meet along the way. It has been a hell of a ride. Thank you to all the employees and Superstars who made it a dream come true. If you’re looking for an experienced writer/editor/producer/Mario Kart champion, DMs are OPEN!