Jericho on Serena Deeb: “It got Serena signed actually, I believe”

Chris Jericho Believes AEW Signed Serena Deeb After Her Dynamite Match With Thunder Rosa

On the latest episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho opened the show by introducing Thunder Rosa, his guest on the show. During the intro he put over Thunder Rosa’s match with Serena Deeb on Dynamite, and also claimed it got Serena signed by AEW.

“Right now I’ve got NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa, she had a hell of a debut on Dynamite last week in a great match against Serena Deeb. It got Serena signed actually, I believe,” Jericho said, “and then had another great match challenging AEW Women’s Champion Shida for the title at All Out on Saturday.”