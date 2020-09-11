AJ Styles: “I’m happy where I’m at”

AJ Styles Reacts To Nixed Plans For His AEW Debut

AEW Executive Vice President Matt Jackson revealed on an episode of the Talk’N Shop podcast that All Elite Wrestling was interested in signing Styles.

During a recent Twitch stream AJ Styles talked about AEW’s interest in him, and he noted that there was a possibility something was going to happen before he signed a new WWE deal.

“I mean listen, my contract was coming up with WWE. This is a business. There was a possibility something like that could happen. So, I mean anything’s possible, but I’m glad and I’m happy where I’m at….Do I love those guys? 100 percent.”

Originally Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were planning to leave WWE for AEW when their contracts expired last year, but ultimately they signed new deals as well.

However, Matt Jackson noted that plans for the AEW Dynamite debut called for AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to hop to guard rail for a Bullet Club reunion, but obviously things didn’t work out that way