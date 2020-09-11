9/11/20 WWE 205 Live Results

The opening credits roll. Drew Gulak and Vic Joseph are on commentary from the WWE ThunderDome in Orlando, Florida.

—

1. The Brian Kendrick defeated Ashante Adonis

-After the match, they shake hands and Kendrick gives Adonis a pep talk.

—

2. Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) defeated Two Local Competitors

—

Footage of Legado Del Fantasma’s attack on Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan, and Ever-Rise on last week’s show airs.

—

3. Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) (w/Santos Escobar) defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan

-During the match, Ever-Rise came to ringside and stopped Escobar from interfering in the match.