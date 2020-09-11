9/11/20 WWE 205 Live Results
The opening credits roll. Drew Gulak and Vic Joseph are on commentary from the WWE ThunderDome in Orlando, Florida.
—
1. The Brian Kendrick defeated Ashante Adonis
-After the match, they shake hands and Kendrick gives Adonis a pep talk.
—
2. Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) defeated Two Local Competitors
—
Footage of Legado Del Fantasma’s attack on Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan, and Ever-Rise on last week’s show airs.
—
3. Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) (w/Santos Escobar) defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan
-During the match, Ever-Rise came to ringside and stopped Escobar from interfering in the match.