WWE axing many staff members who were furloughed in April due to COVID-19 pandemic

WWE is notifying many of their staff members who were furloughed five months ago that they are being let go from their job.

According to PWInsider.com, a select amount of individuals who were furloughed in April were brought back over the past few weeks but the majority of them will not be so lucky and are being axed from the company.

PWInsider adds that the live events and travel departments will have the most casualties because there are no live events planned for the foreseeable future around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The releases look to be only affecting office employees at the moment although it would be not surprising if any producers and coaches from the Performance Center are also given the pink slip. WWE put most of them on furlough in April after live events stopped and the PC was turned into an arena for Raw and Smackdown.