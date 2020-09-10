Unopposed Dynamite tops 1 million viewers

Sep 10, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

AEW hit the 1 million-viewer mark for the first time since October 16, 2019, with the post-All Out show getting 1,016,000 viewers yesterday on TNT. The show also had a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic, placing it #7 in the top 50 cable chart. Dynamite came close of hitting a million viewers several times during the year but helped with the post-PPV show and running unopposed from NXT, this was finally the week to break it!

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

