Ticket information announced for the 9/23 AEW Dynamite show
Tickets for the Wed, 9/23 LIVE #AEWDynamite go on sale Sat, 9/12 @ 10am https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq + https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i with outdoor physically-distanced seating with special discounts on 4 & 6 seat "family/friends pods” in compliance w/ State/Local Regulations + CDC Guidelines pic.twitter.com/GEJnhhcUMV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 10, 2020
