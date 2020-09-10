TBS has ordered a full season of “Go Big Show,” featuring Cody
During his absence from All Elite Wrestling, The American Nightmare Cody has been filming in Macon, GA for a new TBS competition series titled “Go-Big Show”.
Following this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite a commercial for the show aired. The series, hosted Bert Kreischer features several celebrity judges, including Cody, Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson and Jennifer Nettles.
Breaking! @CodyRhodes joins @SnoopDogg, @rosariodawson, @JenniferNettles and @bertkreischer on the biggest, most extreme talent show ever. #GoBigShow coming soon to @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/S127sDJ76M
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 10, 2020
TBS has ordered a full season of #GoBigShow, an hour-long extreme talent competition. JUDGES: @SnoopDogg, @rosariodawson, @JenniferNettles..AND…@CodyRhodes. Hosted by @bertkreischer. This show sounds awesome. 2021 pic.twitter.com/PGZFj6iXu8
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) September 10, 2020