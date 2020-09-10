TBS has ordered a full season of “Go Big Show,” featuring Cody

During his absence from All Elite Wrestling, The American Nightmare Cody has been filming in Macon, GA for a new TBS competition series titled “Go-Big Show”.

Following this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite a commercial for the show aired. The series, hosted Bert Kreischer features several celebrity judges, including Cody, Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson and Jennifer Nettles.