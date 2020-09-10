NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament Announced
During today’s episode of NXT UK, it was announced that the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament will begin next week when NXT UK makes its return.
The tournament will feature eight men, and every match will be contested under British Rounds Rules.
Seven of the eight participants were announced: Flash Morgan Webster, Noam Dar, Alexander Wolfe, A-Kid, Dave Mastiff, Joseph Conners, and Trent Seven.
—
Additionally, it is announced that Kay Lee Ray will defend the NXT UK Women’s Championship against Piper Niven in two weeks.
I could see Alexander Wolfe winning it if WWE is planning to have the winner of the NXT UK Heritage Cup having to defend the Heritage as a championship as it gives the only other singles wrestler in Imperium a midcard title to defend especially if the plan is for Aichner & Barthel to win the NXT UK Tag Team Championship titles while Walter is NXT United Kingdom Champion.