NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament Announced

During today’s episode of NXT UK, it was announced that the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament will begin next week when NXT UK makes its return.

The tournament will feature eight men, and every match will be contested under British Rounds Rules.

Seven of the eight participants were announced: Flash Morgan Webster, Noam Dar, Alexander Wolfe, A-Kid, Dave Mastiff, Joseph Conners, and Trent Seven.

—

Additionally, it is announced that Kay Lee Ray will defend the NXT UK Women’s Championship against Piper Niven in two weeks.