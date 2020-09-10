Notes on Ricky Starks, Jack Evans, and Ivar from the Viking Raiders

– Ricky Starks on his AEW contract: “Tony (Khan) contacted me. That was pretty much a wrap from there. I remember him telling me, ‘We want to offer you something,’ and I started crying. Because that is about 10 years of hard work that I’ve done.”

– All Elite Wrestling’s Jack Evans recently took to Twitter to reveal that he has been out-of-action due to a hairline fracture of his cheekbone. Here’s what he had to say: “No, no kind of heat or anything. I have a hairline fracture in my left cheekbone so I am waiting to be cleared.”

– Earlier this week it was reported that The Viking Raiders’ Ivar suffered a cervical injury while executing a dive outside the ring on Monday Night Raw during an eight-man tag team match. During this week’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that it has not yet been determined if Ivar will need surgery or not.

The injury was initially believed to be a stinger, it was later determined to be a “significant injury,” and not something he’ll recover from in a few weeks.

