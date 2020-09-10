Lana’s deleted comments after her husband’s debut on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE superstar Rusev, now known as Miro, made his debut in AEW on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

Miro’s wife, WWE Superstar Lana, posted the following on Twitter, but later deleted:

After deleting the above tweets, Lana made the following tweet:

SHOOK — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) September 10, 2020

Lana then went on to delete another tweet, where she mentioned the “brass ring”, which was related to Miro’s promo, as he took a shot at WWE during his promo on Dynamite.