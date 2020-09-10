Lana’s deleted comments after her husband’s debut on AEW Dynamite

Sep 10, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE superstar Rusev, now known as Miro, made his debut in AEW on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

Miro’s wife, WWE Superstar Lana, posted the following on Twitter, but later deleted:

After deleting the above tweets, Lana made the following tweet:

Lana then went on to delete another tweet, where she mentioned the “brass ring”, which was related to Miro’s promo, as he took a shot at WWE during his promo on Dynamite.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

One Response

  1. mth says:
    September 10, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    WWE released the wrong person in this relationship. Lana should have been sacked ages ago.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ashley Grace

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal