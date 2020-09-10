Lana’s deleted comments after her husband’s debut on AEW Dynamite
Former WWE superstar Rusev, now known as Miro, made his debut in AEW on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.
Miro’s wife, WWE Superstar Lana, posted the following on Twitter, but later deleted:
After deleting the above tweets, Lana made the following tweet:
SHOOK
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) September 10, 2020
Lana then went on to delete another tweet, where she mentioned the “brass ring”, which was related to Miro’s promo, as he took a shot at WWE during his promo on Dynamite.
WWE released the wrong person in this relationship. Lana should have been sacked ages ago.