Iconic voice of TNA Wrestling passes away

Sep 10, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

5 Responses

  1. DB says:
    September 10, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    A wonderful voice. His PPV intros were amazing. RIP Barry Scott.

  2. Taxx W. Hoodchicken says:
    September 10, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    R.I.P. BARRY SCOTT
    I KNOW SOMEONE THAT KNOWS HIM AND HE WAS ALWAYS REGARDED AS A GOOD DUDE. God Bless.

  3. Bulldawg says:
    September 11, 2020 at 12:42 am

    Amazing voice, he could really hype up a show. Rest in peace!

  4. Meh says:
    September 11, 2020 at 4:40 am

    RIP Barry Scott the iconic voce of TNA Wrestling.

    The Afro American shares his name with a white fictional character (played by Neil Burgess) for the original UK commerical of Cillit Bang who claimed that Cillit Bang can remove limescale, rust and ground-in dirt.

  5. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    September 11, 2020 at 8:48 am

    One of a kind.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ashley Grace

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal