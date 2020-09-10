Iconic voice of TNA Wrestling passes away
I am heartbroken to hear about Barry’s passing. Not only was he an amazing talent, he was a true gentleman that I adored. You will be missed Barry. Sending love and prayers to your family. 💔🙏 https://t.co/pH77vZVJmf
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) September 10, 2020
A wonderful voice. His PPV intros were amazing. RIP Barry Scott.
R.I.P. BARRY SCOTT
I KNOW SOMEONE THAT KNOWS HIM AND HE WAS ALWAYS REGARDED AS A GOOD DUDE. God Bless.
Amazing voice, he could really hype up a show. Rest in peace!
RIP Barry Scott the iconic voce of TNA Wrestling.
One of a kind.