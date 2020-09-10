Former WWE Superstar Rusev debuts on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Rusev, now going by his real name Miro, was unveiled as Kip Sabian’s best man for his wedding.

“The beast from Bulgaria! Miro is the best man,” said Excalibur on commentary.

The crowd was pleasantly surprised with his introduction, giving Miro a standing ovation and chanting “Miro Day!”

“10 years in the same house, under the same glass ceiling, with an imaginary brass ring. Well you can take that brass ring and shove it up your ass,” Miro said, saying that elite recognizes elite.

Miro added that he’s Kip’s best man because he is the best at what he does, he’s the best gamer on Twitch, and those who will tune in every Wednesday, will see him devour everyone on Dynamite.

“My name is Miro and I’m all Elite,” he concluded, slamming the mic.

The former WWE United States champion was released from his contract in April as part of the COVID-19 cost-cutting measures and spent a decade wrestling for the promotion, going from FCW to NXT and to the main roster. He held the United States title on three different occasions but was never given a solid push even when he was super over with his Rusev Day gimmick.

You can see his arrival on Dynamite below.