Details on Miro’s AEW contract

Sources have confirmed with Sean Ross Sapp that Miro, does have a contract with All Elite Wrestling. He has also learned that talks have been ongoing for quite a while, and the deal is “long term pending an option on the deal.” The contract does allow for Miro to work New Japan Pro Wrestling and some independent dates, but prohibits other American televised dates, so New Japan USA would be off the table.

source: Fightful