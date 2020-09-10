Alexa Bliss Discusses her New Podcast & The Look of the Set

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss was recently interviewed by Comicbook.com to talk all things pro-wrestling, including details about Bliss’ upcoming podcast. Highlights can be found below.

On starting her podcast:

So, it was a long process. I was approached by Brian, who worked for WWE at the time, and he was like, ‘Hey, what do you think of doing a podcast?’ I was like, ‘A podcast?’ Because I’ve never even really thought to do a podcast, but my exact answer was, ‘Look, I mean, I like to talk, and I talk a lot, so I guess it could be fun.’ I didn’t really know what I was in for, and the whole process when we were brainstorming, it became a lot of different things. At first, it was going to be a coffee podcast, because everyone knows how much I love coffee, and then it was going to be just a game podcast where we pick one and just play fun games. And then it was going to be something where it was like Between Two Ferns-ish. And then it turned into, we did a couple test episodes with a couple of WWE superstars and we just kind of tried a bunch of things and saw what worked, what didn’t work. And the one thing we loved hearing was everyone’s embarrassing stories. So we were just like, ‘Maybe that’s what it is.’ Maybe the podcast theme, maybe it’s just reliving embarrassing stories from middle school and high school. And it just clicked and it was a lot of fun and we tried the new format and we got some amazing stories from people. And that’s when we were like, ‘All right, this is what we’re going with.’

Whether she was a fan of podcasts herself:

So I don’t really listen to podcasts. But this is my first experience with any kind of podcast ever. So I mean, now that I’ve done a podcast and now that I know how it works and how it is, I’m totally down to start listening to more podcasts because I love hearing people talk about stuff in their lives. And I love just hearing people’s backstories. And I think there’s a lot of podcasts that are about that. And now that I know, now that I’ve been in it, I’m totally down to listening to more podcasts.

Filming on set:

That was a lot of fun. I was sitting in the living room and it was right when we were told we were going to start filming from home because of COVID, because we originally started filming on a set at TV at WWE. And we did I think three or four podcasts that way, maybe two or three. And we were told, ‘Hey, we have to film at home now.’ So I was sitting there and I was talking to Ryan (Cabrera) and he was like, ‘Oh, you need a whole set. You need something visual, you need something that shows what it’s about, something that’s your personality. And I was like, ‘You know what? You’re right.’ And so we went to my mom’s house and I started digging out a whole bunch of my old toys, whole bunch of my old stuff from high school and middle school. And that in itself was a lot of fun because we found a lot of interesting stuff that I kept from middle school and high school. And yeah, because that’s the theme of what were you like in middle school and high school and so I was like, ‘This is what I had in middle school and high school and this was my style.’ And so it just kind of snowballed from there.

How hosting a podcast is different from cutting a promo:

It’s definitely different because with the promo, you only get so much amount of time and you say what you want and then you’re done,” Bliss responded. “And with the podcast, you have to keep the conversation going and it’s actually a lot harder than it looks, especially when you don’t know the person. It was kind of hard thinking like, ‘Hey, what’s something we could talk about?’ Right. How does that transition to this? Let me transition to this. And it was definitely interesting, but it was fun. I realized too that I picked up a lot of my mannerisms when people are talking, I always go, ‘Right,’ or, ‘Yeah,’ and I always mix that up because it sounds like the whole time, I’m just like, ‘Oh yeah,’ or ‘right.’ And there’s a lot that you learn about yourself. I think the hardest part about it is keeping the conversation going for an hour and then having enough content to get it down to 20, 30 minutes and you want to make sure you have enough content, you want to make sure you sound personable and that you don’t sound stuck.