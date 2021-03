9/8/20 WWE NXT Viewership

This week’s episode of NXT which crowned a new champion failed to attract a bigger audience and pulled in a total of 838,000 viewers, down 11,000 viewers from last week’s show. The broadcast did 0.22 in the 18-49 demographic and placed #15, also down from last week’s rating. The show returns to its regular Wednesday night slot next week.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2020 Wrestling TV Viewership grid