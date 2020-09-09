Notes on Stephanie McMahon, Adam Cole, and Crazzy Steve

View this post on Instagram

According to Stephanie, Vince listens to fans. Hmmm…⁠ ⁠ ⁠ Follow (@wrestlelamia) for more ❤️⁠ Subscribe On YouTube 💻⁠ Add Us On Twitter 💙⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ -⁠ #WWE #UFC #NJPW #ROH #NXT #RAW #SD #Wrestling #AJStyles #RomanReigns #SethRollins #BrockLesnar #Undertaker #TheRock #BeckyLynch #JohnCena #RondaRousey #Wrestlemania #JeffHardy #SashaBanks #WWENews #WWERumors #Wrestlelamia #WrestlingNews #WrestlingRumors