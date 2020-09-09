Notes on Stephanie McMahon, Adam Cole, and Crazzy Steve
– Adam Cole comments on losing the NXT Championship Match to Finn Balor.
No excuses. No BS. Balor was the better man tonight…
See you soon Champ. #Round2 #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 9, 2020
– During a recent interview Impact Wrestling’s Crazzy Steve announced his Glaucoma has gotten so bad that it has left him legally blind. He is no longer allowed to drive a car.
