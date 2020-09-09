News on this week’s Raw, AJ Styles, and Caleb Konley

Sep 9, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Caleb Konley, who has portrayed Suicide in Impact, debuted a new character on last’s night episode of Impact Wrestling as Kaleb (with a K), Tanille Dashwood’s personal photographer.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Bobbi Tyler

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal