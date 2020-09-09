Court approves dismissal of all CTE cases filed against WWE by Konstantine Kyros

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a lawsuit filed by dozens of former WWE stars, claiming the company failed to protect them from head injuries that led to long-term brain damage.

The lawsuit, headed by lawyer Konstantine Kyros alleges wrestlers incurred traumatic brain injuries, and the WWE didn’t reveal the risks of injury.

The federal appeals court took the same stance as a Connecticut judge in 2018, indicating the claims made by former WWE stars with frivolous or filed long after the statute of limitations expired. WWE has denied the allegations of the suit, fighting it in court for several years.

The plaintiffs of the lawsuit include 50 former WWE stars, many of which have passed away, and have been represented by their estate.

Joseph M. Laurinaitis (Road Warrior Animal)

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka

Paul Ordndorff

Salavador Guerrero Iv (Chavo Guerrero, Jr.)

Chavo Guerrero, Sr.

Bryan Emmett Clark (Adam Bomb)

Anthony Norris (Ahmed Johnson)

James Harris (Kamala)

Dave Hebner

Earl Hebner

Chris Pallies (King Kong Bundy)

Ken Patera

Terry Brunk (Sabu)

Barry Darsow (Smash / Repo Man)

Bill Eadie (Ax of Demolition)

John Nord (The Bezerker)

Jonathan Hugger (Johnny The Bull)

James Brunzell (Jumpin’ Jim Brunzell)

Susan Green (Sue Green)

Angelo Mosca (King Kong Mosca)

James Manley (Jim Powers)

Michael Enos (Blake Beverly)

Bruce Reed (Butch Reed)

Carlene B. Moore-Begnaud (Jazz)

Sylvain Grenier

Omar Mijares (Omar Atlas)

Don Leo Heaton

Troy Martin (Shane Douglas)

Marc Copani (Muhammad Hassan)

Mark Canterbury (Henry Godwin)

Victoria Otis

Judy Hardee (Judy Martin)

Mark Jindrak

Jon Rechner (Balls Mahoney)

Bernard Knighton (Axl Rotten)

Marty Jannetty

Jon Heidenreich

Terry Szopinsk (The Warlord)

Sione Havea Vailahi (The Barbarian)

Larry Oliver ( Rip Oliver)

Bobbi Billiard

Timothy Smith (Rex King)

Tracy Smothers (Freddie Joe Floyd)

Michael R Halac (Mantaur)

Rick Jones (Black Bart)

Ken Johnson (Slick)

George Gray (Akeem / One Man Gang)

Ferrin Jesse Barr (JJ Funk)

Lou Marconi

Rod Price

Donald Driggers

Rodney Begnaud (Rodney Mack)

Ronald Scott Heard (Ron Bass)

Boris Zhukov

Following the filing in 2016, WWE issued a statement indicating the lawyer made false allegations, and the company was confident they would have the lawsuit dismissed)

“This is another ridiculous attempt by the same attorney who has previously filed class action lawsuits against WWE, both of which have been dismissed. A federal judge has already found that this lawyer made patently false allegations about WWE, and this is more of the same. We’re confident this lawsuit will suffer the same fate as his prior attempts and be dismissed.”

The lawsuit named Vince McMahon as a defendant, stating him and the organization knew the risks of head injuries. US District Judge Vanessa Bryan ruled that there was no evidence that concussions or head injuries during wrestling matches caused Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE)

In a statement to The Associated Press, Konstantine Kyros stated, ““In its conclusory assertions the injured wrestlers find no justice having been literally denied a day in court,”

“Per this mandate wrestlers have no rights, no rights to bring a lawsuit, no rights to help from WWE for CTE & head injuries, no rights as misclassified employees, no rights to a jury, and ironically no right to even appeal!”