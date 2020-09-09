All Out fallout on Dynamite on TNT tonight, new match announced

Dynamite will have the fallout from last weekend’s All Out tonight, with three matches and three segments already announced.

The three matches so far include Brodie Lee vs Dustin Rhodes for the TNT title, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss in a no disqualification match, and The Lucha Bros vs Jurassic Express.

Also, Jon Moxley will speak, Kip Sabian will reveal his best man for his wedding, and probably the most anticipated segment of the night will have Matt Hardy addressing fans following his injury at the pay-per-view.

