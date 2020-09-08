Marty Jannetty says he didn’t really murder a man and it was part of a wrestling angle!

Marty Jannetty, who earlier last month confessed to murdering a man when he was 13 years old, has now said that the whole story was a wrestling angle and had to drop it after the police got involved.

Jannetty recounted back then how when when he worked at Victory Lanes bowling alley, he tried to buy drugs from someone – who he referred to with a homophobic remark – and this person dragged him around to the back of the building and “you already know what he was gonna try to do…” he wrote.

“That was the very first time I made a man disappear…they never found him..they shoulda looked in the Chattahoochee River,” the former member of The Rockers continued.

But now, Jannetty spilled the beans over the whole story.

“I DID NOT MURDER THAT MAN!!!,” he wrote on Facebook. “It was just the beginning of a damn wrestling storyline..but OH MY GOD, OMG.. Didn’t the WORLD buy it??!! I never knew it could be that easy,” Jannetty continued, listing Inside Edition, People Magazine, TMZ, FOX News, and the National Enquirer as outlets who ran with the story.

“It got so hot I had to drop it..when my Columbus, GA. Police Department got involved, I knew I had to drop it,” he continued, adding that he got phone calls from Germany, Japan, Australia, England, France, Scotland, Ireland, Africa, Israel, and Canada to cover the story.

He did say there was some truth to the story in the sense that he did try to buy weed from a gay man when he was 13 from where they worked at and the man did try to make an advance on him but Jannetty refused and the two went back to work and “remained friends.

You can read the full post below.