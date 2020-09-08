WWE NXT Report – 9/8/2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday II episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package.

– We’re live on a slight tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined in the arena by Wade Barrett, who is back for his third week of guest commentary. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is joining them from home.

NXT Title Match: Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener for the vacant NXT Title as Finn Balor makes his way out. Adam Cole is out next, by himself, as Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions. The bell rings and we get formal introductions as Cole and Balor face off in the middle of the ring. NXT General Manager William Regal hands the title over to the referee and he raises it in the air.

They lock up and Balor takes it to the corner, then breaks. They trade holds on the mat now. Balor has control but Cole goes behind. They tangle some more and Balor takes Cole back down on the mat. More back and forth and quick pin attempts on the mat. Balor takes Cole back down by a headlock. Balor with a big shoulder block for a 2 count. We get a stalemate early on as the developmental trainees cheer from behind the Plexiglas barrier. They lock up again and Cole takes Balor down, focusing on the arm. Balor turns it around and grounds Cole by his arm now. The crowd rallies. Cole ends up getting up and nailing a basement dropkick. Cole with a big right hand to the face to stagger Balor. Cole keeps control and chops Balor against the ropes. Cole catches Balor with the Ushigoroshi in the middle of the ring as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Balor takes control and kicks Cole in the back for a 2 count. Balor rocks Cole and grounds him in the middle of the ring as the crowd rallies some. More back and forth now. Balor mounts some offense. Balor slams Cole and drops an elbow for a 2 count. Balor takes Cole to the corner and unloads with strikes. Balor stomps away as the referee stops him. Balor keeps control for another 2 count in the middle of the ring. Balor with shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Cole rocks Balor but Balor with more thrusts to the gut in the corner.

Balor takes it to the opposite corner and keeps the offense coming to Cole. Cole comes back some and nails a clothesline. Cole drops Balor with a back elbow and then a pump kick to the jaw, sending him to the mat for a pop. Cole counters a German suplex attempt and nails a kick to the head. Cole drops Balor in the middle of the ring with a Backstabber for another close 2 count. Cole charges but Balor sweeps him but misses the double stomp. They tangle and Balor hits a Slingblade. Balor charges in the corner but Cole nails a Shining Wizard for a close 2 count. The crowd chants “this is awesome!” now. Cole talks some trash to Balor while they’re both on the mat.

Cole exposes his knee but Balor takes him down and hits a double stomp to the chest for a pop. Balor stomps away on Cole while he’s down now. Cole is on the floor now. Balor with a basement dropkick from the ring to send Cole back into the barrier. Balor stomps away on the floor now. Balor sends Cole into a chair next to the timekeeper now. Balor goes back and runs to nail Cole while he’s sitting in the chair, but Cole jumps up and levels him with a big superkick. We go to another picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Cole goes to the top but Balor knocks him to the mat. Balor goes for a Coup de Grace but Cole moves. Cole superkicks the knee out. Cole with a Figure Four submission in the middle of the ring now. Balor resists and tries to make it to the ropes. He finally grabs the bottom rope to break the hold. Balor clutches his hurt knee. Cole charges as Balor gets up but Balor hits the Slingblade. Balor keeps control and hits the double dropkick into the corner. Balor goes to the top and hits Coup de Grace this time. Balor is having knee troubles but he manages to make the cover. Cole kicks out at 2.

Balor goes for 1916 but it’s countered. Cole drops Balor into another Figure Four. Balor’s shoulders go down for a 2 count but the hold is still applied. Cole drags Balor back from the ropes and we get a roll-up for 2. They stumble to their feet and Cole nails a superkick for 2. Cole with the Last Shot to the back of the head but Balor kicks out at 2. Cole shows some frustration and has a few words with the referee.

Balor blocks the Panama Sunrise. They trade counters again and Balor hits a reverse 1916. Balor slowly climbs to the top but Cole superkicks him. Cole climbs up but Balor unloads on him with elbows. Balor hits a huge super 1916 from the top and covers for the pin to win the vacant title.

Winner and New NXT Champion: Finn Balor

– After the match, the music hits as Balor stands tall with the NXT Title. We go to replays. Balor posses in the smoke at the entrance, with the NXT Title wrapped around his waist. He points his guns at the camera as the celebration continues.

– We go backstage to Rhea Ripley, who cuts a promo ahead of tonight’s Steel Cage main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for Connor’s Cure and Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

– The camera goes backstage to see Triple H, William Regal and various NXT Superstars congratulating new NXT Champion Finn Balor. Adam Cole also walks up and they have a “too sweet” moment. A camera man interviews Balor and he says this is the reason he came back to NXT.

– Robert Stone is bringing McKenzie Mitchell somewhere in the back because he knows where things are that other people don’t. He approaches Shotzi Blackheart’s tank and goes to destroy it but he’s interrupted by Shotzi. She decks him but this allows Aliyah to attack from behind. Aliyah gets knocked into another area, where NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai is having a photo shoot. Aliyah pleads and runs away with Shirai chasing her to the ring. Aliyah is in the ring with Shirai and Shotzi now. They take turns on her for a pop. Stone appears on the top rope now. He leaps to make the save for Aliyah but they take him out. Shirai with a moonsault to Stone while Blackheart hits one on Aliyah. Shotzi and Shirai celebrate now. Shotzi grabs the title belt to hand it to Shirai and there’s some tension between the two in the middle of the ring now. It sounds like Shirai tells Shotzi, “Don’t make me hurt you!” Shirai makes her exit as her music hits while Shotzi stares her down from the ring.

– Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano are at their home. Johnny agrees to help make this work for Candice. The door bell rings and it’s Tegan Nox. Johnny lets her in and they awkwardly joke around. They all sit down at the table and Candice says they should talk. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get the latest Thatch-As-Thatch-Can training segment with coach Timothy Thatcher. Today’s lesson is “Know Your Enemy” and we see video of NXT North American Champion Damian Priest. Thatcher shows some of Priest’s moves and how you’d counter them and make him pay. He goes on about Priest and tells his unknown students they have work to do.

The Velveteen Dream vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Velveteen Dream. Ashante “The” Adonis is already waiting in the ring. This is the former Tehuti Miles debuting his new name. Dream enters and taunts Adonis.

The bell rings and Dream taunts and stalls some more, until he gets shoved back. They have some words with Adonis staring Dream down. Dream attacks with a sneak attack but Adonis mounts offense now. Adonis with a back drop and a big backdrop. Adonis with a roll-up for a close 2 count.

Adonis kicks Dream in the gut and nails a DDT in the middle of the ring. More back and forth between the two. Dream turns it around with a thumb to the eye cheap shot. Dream follows up with the Dream Valley Driver for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream

– After the match, Dream stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Dream is posing until Kushida attacks him from out of nowhere. Kushida beats Dream down, getting payback from several weeks ago. Referees restore order and Kushida is backed out of the ring. Dream comes after him and grabs his hair from the ring. Kushida has Dream’s arm, using it to yank him into the steel ring post, and again. Kushida uses the ropes to apply the cross armbreaker. He makes Dream suffer until officials calm things down. Kushida heads to the back.

– We get a video package on NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango celebrating their win. The video also features the former champions, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium. They promise we’ll see the shortest NXT Tag Team Titles reign come to an end next Wednesday when they get their rematch.

– Still to come, Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tegan Nox is at the dinner table with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. Johnny says his presence must be why everything is so awkward, so he’s going to finish his dinner in his room and go to bed. Nox and LeRae talk their issues out now. Candice asks if Nox will admit to her mistakes. Nox says LeRae betrayed her. Candice says the big problem is Nox doesn’t understand this Gargano Way, and how Candice is handling things now. Nox doesn’t agree with it, it’s like Candice has changed and Johnny changed her. Candice says this is how she’s always been, she’s just unleashed a different side. Candice says she’s always had Tegan’s back and why would now be any different? She asks Nox why she would do her wrong. Candice also asks Nox what she has to lose.

Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out first comes Bronson Reed. Austin Theory is out next, making his return to the ring. Theory poses on the apron and in the corner as Reed stares him down.

The bell rings and Theory offers a handshake but Reed wants none of it. Theory takes control with a headlock. Reed knocks Theory back with a shoulder. Theory with some trash talking. Reed takes him down with a headlock, overpowering and dominating Theory. Reed takes Theory down from the knee to the mat, keeping the headlock applied. Theory fights up and out but Reed sends him flying after bouncing off the ropes. Reed dodges a kick and Theory lands on his back.

Reed with a springboard elbow drop for a quick pin attempt. Reed launches Theory in from the apron now. Reed goes right into grounding Theory on the mat with another headlock instead of pinning him. The referee checks on Theory. Theory fights up and out again but Reed easily sends him flying back to the mat. Theory fights from the apron again. Theory rocks Reed and flies over, trying to bring him down but Reed just sits down on top of him for a 2 count. Theory goes to the floor for a breather but Reed comes out and sends him flying across the ringside area with ease. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Reed overpowers again. Theory gets up and rocks Reed. They trade big strikes. Reed unloads now. Reed levels Theory with a forearm, then hits the inverted Atomic Drop. Reed drops Theory with a big elbow. Reed with a running splash in the corner. Reed scoops Theory for the Jagged Edge in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count.

Theory blocks a slam and manages to put Reed down with a little bit of a belly-to-back suplex. Reed kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Theory counters into a Blockbuster but Reed still kicks out at 2 as the crowd rallies. Theory picks Reed up off the mat and puts him on his shoulders for the ATL. It’s too much weight as Theory collapses. Reed with a senton. Reed goes to the top and hits the Tsunami flying splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

– After the match, Reed stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Reed talks some trash over Theory while he’s down.

– McKenzie Mitchell approaches Adam Cole backstage for comments on the title loss. He admits he’s disappointed and gives NXT Champion Finn Balor some praise. Cole says Balor better watch out if he gets another title shot because next time the outcome will be different, and that’s undisputed. Cole walks off and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Mercedes Martinez cuts a promo on tonight’s Steel Cage main event.

Roderick Strong vs. Killian Dain

We go back to the ring and out first comes Roderick Strong with Bobby Fish. Killian Dain is out next.

The bell rings and Strong tries to use his speed early on. He goes behind Dain and slaps him around in the head, angering Dain while Fish hypes him up from ringside. Strong with a big chop but it does nothing as Dain chases Strong around the ring. Fish gets grabbed by the throat, but that allows Strong to deck Dain and take over. Strong brings it back in the ring and unloads on Dain in the corner. Dain blocks a shot and turns it around, beating Strong down in the corner now.

Dain runs Strong chest-first across the ring into the turnbuckles, then levels him with a big clothesline. Strong goes for a Sleeper but it’s blocked. Strong ends up sending Dain to the floor. Dain fights back to the apron and hits a Uranage. The referee is distracted, allowing Fish to attack Dain from the floor and bring him from the apron to the floor. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dain fights an abdominal stretch off, launching Strong to the mat. Dain with a pair of clotheslines and a big elbow. Dain with a running splash in the corner now. Dain tosses Strong to the mat and waits for him to get up. Dain charges with the crossbody but Strong kicks out at 2. Fish talks trash to Dain from the floor. Dain keeps control until Strong nails an enziguri. Dain blocks a jumping knee. Dain with more offense. Dain drops Strong and hits a senton.

Fish distracts the referee again and pulls Strong to safety as Dain is climbing up for the Vader Bomb. Dain knocks Fish off the apron but Strong takes advantage and hits Dain with a big knee to the face as he turns around. Strong covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Roderick Strong

– After the match, Fish hits the ring and helps Strong to his feet as the music hits. We go to replays. Fish and Strong stomp away on Dain while he’s down in the corner now. Drake Maverick hits the ring with a bat or iron bar. He unloads on the members of The Undisputed Era until Fish drops him. Fish and Strong double team Drake now. Dain recovers and grabs the bar but Fish and Strong retreat to the floor. Dain stares down at Drake in the corner now. Dain tosses the bar and turns his back to leave. Drake gets up and runs over to Dain, offering his hand for a shake. Dain hesitates and drops Drake with a big right hand to the mouth. Drake goes down and the crowd boos Dain. Dain walks away.

– We go back to Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae at the dinner table. LeRae raises a toast to their friendship and the next NXT Women’s Champion, Candice. Nox asks why they toasted her as the next champion. Candice says they’re doing things their way now and Nox has already had her shot. Nox says something that Candice doesn’t agree with. Candice thinks about it and tosses a bowl of salad with dressing on Nox. Nox throws a glass of water at her. They start arguing until Johnny Gargano runs down. Candice says Nox started it all. Gargano calls her a horrible person and says she started this all. Nox ends up pouring spaghetti all over Gargano. Candice tries to stop Nox from leaving and throws something at her but she ducks and it breaks the TV in the living room. Nox runs out the front door and Candice follows her.

– We get another video package for The Battle of The Badasses. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is with NXT North American Champion Damian Priest, informing him he will be defending against Timothy Thatcher next Wednesday night. She asks him how he responds to that. Priest responds by saying Thatcher is so ugly. Priest goes on about how he will beat Thatcher next week and says there’s no way he’s losing the title in his first defense. He tells McKenzie she is invited to his victory celebration, as always. Priest walks off.

– Announced for next week is Thatcher vs. Priest with the title on the line, Imperium vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango with the titles on the line, and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title match.

Steel Cage Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Rhea Ripley

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event – The Battle of The Badasses. Mercedes Martinez is out first, representing The Robert Stone Brand. Stone is with her. She comes walking out with a kendo stick and tosses that into the cage. She starts grabbing steel chairs and other weapons from under the ring, including a table. Rhea Ripley suddenly runs down the ramp and attacks Martinez from behind. Ripley unloads, sending Martinez into the steel and slamming the door on her.

Martinez crawls around the cage as Ripley slides a table in. Ripley enters as Stone barks at Martinez. The bell rings and the referee locks the cage door. Martinez attacks and drops Ripley, sending her into the steel wall a few times. Martinez mounts Ripley’s back and unloads with big strikes. Martinez swings a steel chair but Ripley ducks. Ripley drops Martinez and launches her into the steel. Martinez falls down between the ropes and the steel.

Ripley puts boots into Mercedes’ back while yanking back on her arms. Ripley wedges a chair into the corner. She grabs Martinez and tries to send her into the chair but it’s blocked. Ripley also blocks the chair in the corner. Ripley drops Martinez with a big boot to the jaw and she goes down as the crowd rallies. Ripley keeps control and kicks Martinez while she’s down. She also taunts Stone from the cage as he runs his mouth on the floor. Ripley stands on Mercedes’ back and slaps her around the back of her head while talking trash. Ripley with another big stomp while Martinez is down.

Ripley goes for the Riptide in the middle of the cage but it’s blocked. Martinez with a big Fisherman’s suplex. Ripley blocks a chair shot. She goes to the corner but Martinez cuts her off. Martinez with a huge running powerslam from the turnbuckles, on top of the chair. Ripley kicks out at 2. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Martinez hits a big German suplex from the top. She hangs upside down in the corner and looks on as Stone cheers her. Martinez pulls herself back to the top but Ripley throws a chair at her, hitting her in the face. Ripley runs and nails a big dropkick in the corner while Martinez is sitting on the top turnbuckle. Martinez is wedged in between the corner of the cage now.

Ripley climbs up and unloads with strikes. Ripley with a big superplex for a close 2 count. They trade offense now. Martinez with a big Spinebuster but she’s unable to crawl for the pin attempt. They slowly get up. Ripley lifts Martinez on her shoulders, and slams her face-first into the mat. Ripley flashes a sadistic smile and goes right into the reverse Cloverleaf submission, the Prism Trap. Martinez breaks it with kendo stick shots from the mat.

Ripley grabs the stick and unloads while Martinez is down. We see Stone climbing the cage wall now but Ripley hits him with the stick. Ripley climbs up and rocks him. Ripley looks to superplex Stone into the cage from the top but Martinez nails her with kendo stick shots to the back. Stone is draped over the top of the cage now. Ripley gets slammed face-first into the steel. Martinez with a huge neckbreaker from the top of the cage. Martinez didn’t get all of the move but they’re both down now. Martinez finally crawls over for a pin attempt but Ripley kicks out at 2.

Martinez stands the table up near the corner now as the crowd continues rallying. Martinez takes Ripley to the corner and chops her. Martinez takes Ripley to the top and works her over some more. Martinez looks for the super Fisherman’s suplex from the top but Ripley resists and fights back. Ripley with a big headbutt, and another. Ripley re-positions and hits a huge super Riptide from the top, putting Martinez through the table. Ripley covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley recovers and gets up from the table debris, then begins to celebrate as her music hits. We go to replays. Ripley climbs to the top rope and looks over the top of the cage, all smiles as the referee checks on Martinez on the mat. NXT Super Tuesday II goes off the air with Ripley standing on the top rope, looking over the top of the cage.

