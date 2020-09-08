Alistair Overeem Says Who cares about Brock Lesnar?

Alistair Overeem Says Who cares about Brock Lesnar? He’s 43 and flunked tests & Aint Coming Back to MMA

Talking to TMZ Sports, Overeem explained why he thinks Lesnar’s fighting days are well and truely over with.

“I don’t think he’s gonna come back,” Overeem said. “He’s 43 years old. To be honest, I don’t think he’s gonna come back. The last time he came back, it was a debacle so I don’t think he’s gonna come back. I was wrong about the last time though, because I predicted the same thing. It actually did become a debacle, but we’ll see what happens.”

“I beat him up,” Overeem said. “So if somebody wants a rematch, it would be him. I already did it. Why would I chase him? Who cares about Brock? Which fans? He’s not coming back. He’s 43 years old, he’s flunked tests, it’s over with him. He’s not coming back. Last time they waived the testing for him and still he got into trouble. It’s been a debacle. He’s not gonna come back. Listen, if he does, all hats off to him, but I don’t think he’s gonna come back.”