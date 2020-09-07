Marty Jannetty’s latest social media posting

Sep 7, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags:
Explain how he’s wrong tho. You can recognize and support BLM like a lot of people AND recognize the fact that a large large majority of violent crimes are committed by african americans and recognize that this would make many white people unsure and scared of most african americans.
The ideas are not mutually exclusive.
Old racist yells at cloud.
Can someone put that poor bastard out of his misery?
Both the Whites and Afro Americans have jerks in them that give their race a bad name. The Whites have the Karens, Kyles and Chads of the world as well as racist cops that stop Afro Americans. The Afro Americans have their own people who do their own stereotypical bad things that let their race down too.
But if people of all races were kind to each other and not so judgemental against each other then the world be a happier place for all. Remember we are all humans despite what race we get born into.
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
Explain how he’s wrong tho. You can recognize and support BLM like a lot of people AND recognize the fact that a large large majority of violent crimes are committed by african americans and recognize that this would make many white people unsure and scared of most african americans.
The ideas are not mutually exclusive.
Old racist yells at cloud.
Can someone put that poor bastard out of his misery?
Both the Whites and Afro Americans have jerks in them that give their race a bad name. The Whites have the Karens, Kyles and Chads of the world as well as racist cops that stop Afro Americans. The Afro Americans have their own people who do their own stereotypical bad things that let their race down too.
But if people of all races were kind to each other and not so judgemental against each other then the world be a happier place for all. Remember we are all humans despite what race we get born into.