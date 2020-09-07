Eddie Kingston says WWE called him right before he was to make his AEW debut

Eddie Kingston revealed on “Talk is Jericho” that WWE called him right before he was to make his AEW debut against Cody.

He said this isn’t anything out of the normal, because WWE had been calling him for years about becoming a coach at the Performance Center in Orlando, which he turned down 4 times.

In this instance, they were calling him for an actual active wrestler position. Kingston said he told AEW management because he wanted to be honest with them, not because he was begging for a job. As everybody is mostly aware, All Elite Wresting ended up signing Kingston to a contract.