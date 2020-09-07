AS I SEE IT September 7: Mauro Ranallo

Bob Magee

Unlike his last departure, which occurred as the result of the infamous bullying by JBL, WWE issued a statement on his departure, under far different circumstances than the last time.

“I appreciate the opportunity I had to realize my childhood dream of working in sports entertainment, and I wish WWE well in the future,” Ranallo wrote in a statement. “Now I want to direct my focus and devote my time to my other projects and to my mental health charitable activities and the well-being of my mother and myself.”

Ranallo, who has been doing remote NXT broadcasts from his home since COVID, has been off the last three shows due to his mother’s hospitaliziation.

“WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fans, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” WWE said.

Ranallo has always been incredibly enthusiastic and knowledgeable about the product, and even more with MMA and boxing commentary as well) and it came across well on air.

Ranallo at his best did what a wrestling announcer should do: described the action in the ring and the history behind it; did not do comedy routines, or got over externals like an online Network before the match in the ring, nor ridiculed fans giving them money.

But perhaps the single most important thing

Mauro Ranallo ever did was his documentary on SHOWTIME.The documentary was moving, powerful, and at the same time, very difficult to watch.

“Bipolar Rock N’ Roller” showed many examples of the mind and life of Mauro Ranallo, from the skilled and passionate announcer of combat sports and the voice of NXT; to the human being dealing with bipolar disorder, and all that actually means. Dealing with bipolar disorder doesn’t mean some words on WebMD or in some old, dusty psychology abstract. It means what happens each and every day to a very real person whose life has been in the public spotlight for decades.

As Ranallo said in a promotional interview with Bleacher Report when it first aired: “I’m just trying to smash stigma….I want everyone who is dealing with a mental health issue to know that they can do anything that they want. But for me to truly depict this message, you have to see what mental illness looks like in its rawest form.”

The documentary went all the way back to Ranallo’s life on a Canadian farm “at the end of a dead end road” which became what he called a metaphor for what he feared his life might become in those early years, and what he again feared it would become in later years after each breakdown resulting from his bipolar disorder.

His life and his illness were discussed in great detail through interviews with his parents and brothers, as well as family friends.

Ranallo became a fan of wrestling at a young age, watching Al Tomko’s Vancouver-based All Star Wrestling TV with his family. Through a succession of events, Ranallo became an announcer and heel manager for the promotion from age 16-19. But in 1989, his best friend, Michael Janzen…the friend he watched wrestling with (and who talked Al Tomko into bringing him into All Star Wrestling) died suddenly of a heart attack.

This triggered the onset of Ranallo’s disease, the first of his breakdowns…a detailed account of what followed, and his family’s (and his own) inability to understand what had happened.

The documentary goes through the years that followed, painfully discusses his breakup of his relationship with Jenni Neidhart of the legendary Hart clan because of his illness, the major breakdown that followed…and then his being offered an opportunity through Bas Rutten to call PRIDE Fighting Championships in October 2003. It progresses through the years and his struggles with working in the public eye and with his disorder.

The most compelling footage throughout the documentary (as I said in previous blogs) comes from his current best friend, Haris Usanovic, filming Ranallo at his highest and lowest and highest points, during some episodes of the illness that are physically and emotionally hard to watch…enough that I literally had to watch it in two parts.

I guess being a Psychology major and having lived through a lifetime of work with people…while being a lifetime wrestling fan (and admitted fan of Ranallo) gives me a different perspective. It also makes me a bit more aware of the limitations of Big Pharma’s mood-regulating medications and their major negative effects on people, including suicidal urges. Ranallo makes no bones about the fact that cannabis has been a great help to him in mitigating mood swings, and that he doesn’t trust Big Pharma.

In my work, I’ve seen men and women being told all too often what they couldn’t do, and tried to help them with their challenges, from language skills to domestic violence to lack of role models to sexual and gender identity to simple lack of opportunity and formal training, and a hundred other reasons. In some ways, those difficult challenges pale in comparison to what this 70 minute documentary showed.

Seeing Ranallo going through major mood swings, even after such major career triumphs such as calling the Floyd Mayweather- Manny Pacquiao May 2015 fight, is hard to watch. While being filmed, within minutes of the Mayweather- Pacquiao fight, as he got back to his hotel room, Ranallo sat reading tweets from fans who loved his call of the fight. But he couldn’t fully accept the compliments and began to have a mini-breakdown.

In the most telling line of the entire documentary…at what should have been a peak moment of triumph for his life and career, Ranallo says “I’m a f%&#ing prisoner to my own f#*king mind…If I can’t appreciate tonight, then I’m going to f$%ing kill myself. I’m done. I’m not doing well, man.”

The documentary then went to his debut with WWE, first as the voice of Smackdown.The one unfortunate part of this documentary was the giant edit out of the whole JBL situation, dismissed as part of issues with “the travel schedule” (as Ranallo did some interviews to shill the documentary this week). It should be noted that Ranallo and WWE have a legal settlement with non-disclosure (think Stormy Daniels) as a part of it, which is the likely reason why. But in an interview with WrestlingInc.com, he hinted at what really had happened…or at the very least, another aspect of what happened: “There were other issues, and they’ve been dealt with.”

It’s clear to see however, that considering how Ranallo has traveled from continent to continent and back in the same week for Showtime boxing cards, then a NXT Takeover PPV within the same week, that it’s unlikely that travel was the primary issue in his breakdown. What went on with John Layfield is well known and has been described enough not to need repetition. I’ll stand by what I’ve said in the past about it. In that one website interview, I think Ranallo hinted at the full truth…although not on the actual documentary.

That is pretty much the only negative of this whole documentary. I did find interesting that Michael Cole and HHH were interviewed, particuarly how much HHH seems to understand the mental health issues that Ranallo is going through, unlike many others within WWE. Non-disclosure agreements notwithstanding, I do hope there is a time where Ranallo can fully discuss what happened there.