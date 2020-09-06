Matt Sydal’s comments on his botched spot at AEW All Out
MATT SYDAL botched debut #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/5ZqFcpO6y8
— (@AEW_Dynamite) September 6, 2020
Slipping was BONKERS! That was a first and hopefully a last. Thank you all for kind the messages and check in’s. I’m beyond honored to be a part of @AEWrestling’s All Out.
— Matt Sydal (@findevan) September 6, 2020
Thank you @AEWrestling for last night. We made a memorable debut, now it’s time to really open some 3rd eyes!
— Matt Sydal (@findevan) September 6, 2020