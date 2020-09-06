Khan defends decision to allow Matt Hardy continue with his match despite being knocked out

In the post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the situation with Matt Hardy at the start of the event, explaining what happened.

Khan said he stopped the match, then said he rang the bell to pause the match and send the doctor out to check on Hardy. Khan said that Dr. Sampson administered the concussion test and cleared him despite Matt obviously looking like he was out of it.

Khan noted that he talked to Matt after the match and also at the hospital and sounded okay and said the incident was not something any of them enjoyed and called it a scary moment.

When the first question came in suggesting that Hardy overruled the doctor to continue, Khan completely shot it down saying that Matt would not have been able to overrule the doctor or himself and there was no pressure on the doctor to let Matt continue his match.