Jericho says it’s “embarrassing” that NXT keeps losing to AEW
“hey came on Wednesday just to mess with us. Take your head out of your ass and go make money. Don’t worry about our company. We’re not worried about you. We don’t have a screen up that shows what’s going on every moment on NXT like they do for Dynamite – leave us alone. Do your own thing. Go to Tuesdays, grab an extra 250k viewers, finally get your demo where it needs to be because it’s embarrassing on a Wednesday night against us.”
source: talksport.com
Dude talks just to talk. Let it go man. You should think you’re beating them because you have a superior product. When they went head to head with wcw they actually referenced them on tv. They don’t care about you. You’re burned your bridge.
Tony Kahn spent $50 million plus…..to compete with WWE’s DEVELOPMENTAL LEAGUE, for Christs sake. That’s what Jericho is proud of? That “Dynamite” crap is their main show, and they can barely compete with a televised version of Smokey Mountain Wrestling. Jeeeez…..
It’s kind of “embarrassing” that Jericho can’t stop talking about NXT…
One of these days these ex-wwe guys will stop talking about wwe. They’re all still so obsessed by wwe, it’s honestly starting to sound like they’d rather still be there
“We’re not worried about you. We don’t have a screen up that shows what’s going on every moment on NXT like they do for Dynamite”***but everyone in their company is always talking the same crap about WWE all the time acting like highschool kid’s talking bad about the popular ones while jealously wanting to be them.
Holy crap.. Dude how much do we have to list to this old man bitch and moan. Damm dude get over yourself. Tired of the same crap . If you aint bitch and someonw wlse bitching about something else happening in the “E”. Worry more about Matt Hardy
It’s embarassing that hou and all the ex WWE guys… and the young bucks… wont sthu about WWE despite claiming to be better. And its even more embarassing that when WWE royally screws up, they get stones cast at them, but yet you guys had a major botch and the guy writing your checks decides “screw it, Matt Hardy needs to finish the match”. NOW who’s running a sloppy shop?
That was very shameful. Yall need to stop talking about WWE and make sure you keep your talent safe. If you have to stop a match, then stop the match.