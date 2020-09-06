Jericho says it’s “embarrassing” that NXT keeps losing to AEW

“hey came on Wednesday just to mess with us. Take your head out of your ass and go make money. Don’t worry about our company. We’re not worried about you. We don’t have a screen up that shows what’s going on every moment on NXT like they do for Dynamite – leave us alone. Do your own thing. Go to Tuesdays, grab an extra 250k viewers, finally get your demo where it needs to be because it’s embarrassing on a Wednesday night against us.”

source: talksport.com