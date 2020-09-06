Fan tries to jump Jon Moxley during entrance at All Out but security takes him down

A fan tried to jump on Jon Moxley when he made his entrance at All Out yesterday but a security guard was on top of his game and managed to subdue the fan before reaching Moxley.

The incident, all caught on camera, saw the fan scouting the entrance way and a security guard who was several feet behind him noticing the unusual behavior. As soon as Mox started his entrance, the fan went down the stairs and tried to reach Moxley but the security guard was already moving towards him, sensing what was about to happen and tackled him just in time.

Moxley stopped and turned around to assess the situation and then kept making his entrance as other security personnel helped to escort him out of the building.

You can see the whole incident below.