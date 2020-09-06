Amale
Real Name: Amale Winchester
Height: 5’4″
Weight: 135 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 20
From: Béziers, France
Pro Debut: July 1, 2012
Trained By: TPW Dojo
Finishing Move: Spinning Reverse STO
Biography
– Amale has been dubbed the French Hope.
– Amale is also a teacher at Belle-Assise elementary school in Clermont, Oise.
– Amale began her career under her full real name Amale Winchester, where she wrestled for the TPW Dojo events, Quest Catch, LNC & ICWA around her native country France.
– April 4, 2015, Amale challenged Eloanne for the FRPW Women’s Title.
– June 26, 2016, Amale would win the ECTA Women’s Title in a 3-Way against Chanel (c) & Lady Lory.
– July 2nd, Amale would defend the title against Jazz Lanka.
– August 26th, Amale would defeat Pauline for the vacant FFCP Women’s Title.
– October 8th, Amale would compete in a 4-Way for the vacant GWP Women’s Title.
– April 15, 2017, Amale would challenge Lana Austin for the PWA Queen of Diamonds Title.
– May 13th, Amale would challenge Alpha Female for the cOw Women’s Title.
– March 10, 2018, Amale would challenge Melanie Gray for the vacant Women of KULT title.
– June 9th, Amale would defend the FFCP Women’s Title against Lauriana.
– March 9, 2019, Amale would defeat Melanie Gray for the Women of KULT title.
– March 16th, Amale would challenge Jami Sparx for the PWA Queen of Diamonds Title.
– June 1st, Amale would win a 4-Way against Toni Storm (c), Killer Kelly & Valkyrie to win the wXw Women’s Title.
– June 14th, Amale would defend the title against Valkyrie.
– June 15th, Amale would defend the Women of KULT title against Millie McKenzie.
– September 13th, Amale would defend the wXw Women’s Title against Tenille Dashwood.
– September 14th, Amale would retain the title against Faye Jackson.
– October 6th, Amale would defend the title against LuFisto.
– October 26th, Amale would retain the title against Killer Kelly.
– November 22nd, Amale would defend the title against Little Miss Roxxy.
– December 7th, Amale would lose the Women of KULT title to Millie McKenzie.
– December 14th, Amale would defend the wXw Women’s Title against Meiko Satomura.
– January 17, 2020, Amale would lose to Aoife Valkyrie on NXT UK.
– January 18th, Amale would lose to Aoife Valkyrie in a Dark Match on NXT UK.
– March 6th, Amale would wrestle Dani Luna to a No Contest on NXT UK.
– March 7th, Amale would lose to Xia Brookside on NXT UK.
– March 8th, Amale would defend the wXw Women’s Title against Stephanie Maze.
– August 15th, it had been reported that Amale had signed with the WWE and was placed under its NXT UK Brand.