Amale

Real Name: Amale Winchester

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 135 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 20

From: Béziers, France

Pro Debut: July 1, 2012

Trained By: TPW Dojo

Finishing Move: Spinning Reverse STO

Biography

– Amale has been dubbed the French Hope.

– Amale is also a teacher at Belle-Assise elementary school in Clermont, Oise.

– Amale began her career under her full real name Amale Winchester, where she wrestled for the TPW Dojo events, Quest Catch, LNC & ICWA around her native country France.

– April 4, 2015, Amale challenged Eloanne for the FRPW Women’s Title.

– June 26, 2016, Amale would win the ECTA Women’s Title in a 3-Way against Chanel (c) & Lady Lory.

– July 2nd, Amale would defend the title against Jazz Lanka.

– August 26th, Amale would defeat Pauline for the vacant FFCP Women’s Title.

– October 8th, Amale would compete in a 4-Way for the vacant GWP Women’s Title.

– April 15, 2017, Amale would challenge Lana Austin for the PWA Queen of Diamonds Title.

– May 13th, Amale would challenge Alpha Female for the cOw Women’s Title.

– March 10, 2018, Amale would challenge Melanie Gray for the vacant Women of KULT title.

– June 9th, Amale would defend the FFCP Women’s Title against Lauriana.

– March 9, 2019, Amale would defeat Melanie Gray for the Women of KULT title.

– March 16th, Amale would challenge Jami Sparx for the PWA Queen of Diamonds Title.

– June 1st, Amale would win a 4-Way against Toni Storm (c), Killer Kelly & Valkyrie to win the wXw Women’s Title.

– June 14th, Amale would defend the title against Valkyrie.

– June 15th, Amale would defend the Women of KULT title against Millie McKenzie.

– September 13th, Amale would defend the wXw Women’s Title against Tenille Dashwood.

– September 14th, Amale would retain the title against Faye Jackson.

– October 6th, Amale would defend the title against LuFisto.

– October 26th, Amale would retain the title against Killer Kelly.

– November 22nd, Amale would defend the title against Little Miss Roxxy.

– December 7th, Amale would lose the Women of KULT title to Millie McKenzie.

– December 14th, Amale would defend the wXw Women’s Title against Meiko Satomura.

– January 17, 2020, Amale would lose to Aoife Valkyrie on NXT UK.

– January 18th, Amale would lose to Aoife Valkyrie in a Dark Match on NXT UK.

– March 6th, Amale would wrestle Dani Luna to a No Contest on NXT UK.

– March 7th, Amale would lose to Xia Brookside on NXT UK.

– March 8th, Amale would defend the wXw Women’s Title against Stephanie Maze.

– August 15th, it had been reported that Amale had signed with the WWE and was placed under its NXT UK Brand.