Alyse Ashton

Real Name: Alyse Zwick

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 120 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 27, 1986

From: Brant Beach, New Jersey

Resides: New York

Pro Debut: January 17, 2020

Biography

– Ashton is a former Traffic Anchor for Fox 5 New York.

– Ashton has hosted the New York City Veterans Day Parade.

– Ashton has a background in softball, cheerleading, acting & dancing.

– Ashton made her first commercial appearance at the age of 1 for the product Downy.

– Ashton attended Wright State University for a short period.

– Ashton is a former Miss New York.

– Ashton was the host for the New York Islanders (NHL) from 2015 – 2019.

– October 2019, Ashton was hired by the WWE.

– Ashton began working for the XFL until it was filed for bankruptcy in 2020 due to the covid 19 pandemic outbreak.

– Ashton has done various projects on the WWE Network.

– August 30, 2020, Ashton made her WWE PPV debut at WWE Payback by interviewing Matt Riddle.