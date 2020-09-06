Alyse Ashton
Real Name: Alyse Zwick
Height: 5’4″
Weight: 120 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 27, 1986
From: Brant Beach, New Jersey
Resides: New York
Pro Debut: January 17, 2020
Biography
– Ashton is a former Traffic Anchor for Fox 5 New York.
– Ashton has hosted the New York City Veterans Day Parade.
– Ashton has a background in softball, cheerleading, acting & dancing.
– Ashton made her first commercial appearance at the age of 1 for the product Downy.
– Ashton attended Wright State University for a short period.
– Ashton is a former Miss New York.
– Ashton was the host for the New York Islanders (NHL) from 2015 – 2019.
– October 2019, Ashton was hired by the WWE.
– Ashton began working for the XFL until it was filed for bankruptcy in 2020 due to the covid 19 pandemic outbreak.
– Ashton has done various projects on the WWE Network.
– August 30, 2020, Ashton made her WWE PPV debut at WWE Payback by interviewing Matt Riddle.