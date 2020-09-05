Update on Jeff Hardy’s contractual status with WWE

Due to Jeff Hardy’s knee and shoulder injuries suffered during his current WWE run, the company has tacked on extra days to the end of his current contract to make up for time missed which should keep him there through at least the end of 2021, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

