Official WWE statement regarding talent utilizing third-party partnerships
Rough translation (my words, not WWE’s) is that WWE restricting which third-party partnerships their talents have is the best way to protect their brand and on-screen characters – which is how they can afford to pay talents as much as they can.
Again, that’s my translation.
— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 5, 2020
And it’s perfectly reasonable. None of these performers would be on the level they are on had it not been for WWE. That’s a fact.
If they are independent contractors, like McMahon claims, then legally, they don’t think they have a legal leg to stand on.
I guess when you sign a WWE contract you sign over your name and everything else to them as well. You’re no longer legally your own person. You belong to the WWE.