Official WWE statement regarding talent utilizing third-party partnerships

Sep 5, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

  1. Nolo King says:
    September 5, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    And it’s perfectly reasonable. None of these performers would be on the level they are on had it not been for WWE. That’s a fact.

  2. DirkDiggles says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:42 am

    If they are independent contractors, like McMahon claims, then legally, they don’t think they have a legal leg to stand on.

  3. Joseph says:
    September 6, 2020 at 1:31 am

    I guess when you sign a WWE contract you sign over your name and everything else to them as well. You’re no longer legally your own person. You belong to the WWE.

