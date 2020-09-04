WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Show Up and Win’

Fightful reports that WWE filed a new trademark on August 29 for the phrase ‘Show Up and Win’, although it’s unknown what it will be used for.

The trademark is for: “IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas“