WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Show Up and Win’

Sep 4, 2020 - by James Walsh

Fightful reports that WWE filed a new trademark on August 29 for the phrase ‘Show Up and Win’, although it’s unknown what it will be used for.

The trademark is for: “IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas“

  1. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    September 4, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    Fans! Want to be a 24/7 champion? Now’s your chance, just show up and win the title!

  2. Vic Venom says:
    September 4, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    I guess this is how they’re planning on getting people back into arenas. Give away free stuff (I’d imagine the door prize is a free month code for the Network).

