Rey Mysterio animated series coming to Cartoon Network Latin America

(Photo credit: WWE)

An animated series based on WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio is in the works for Cartoon Network Latin America.

The news was announced this week at Cartoon Network Day during the Pixelatl 2020 Festival by Cartoon Network Director of Content Jiménez Rión.

“Working with Rey Mysterio and ¡Viva Calavera! It has been a pleasure and we are sure that we have an incredible story to tell,” Rión said. “There are many elements to highlight: Mexico as a central element when creating this project, the level of action, the characters and the risks we have taken to make this story resonate and connect with many fans around the world. Booyaka!”

Diego Valenzuela from Mexico City-based A.I. Animation Studios will be serving as the screenwriter. “This is extremely exciting! I can finally share with you guys that I’m the #screenwriter for this spectacular, action-packed cartoon! A million thanks & congratulations to @LosVivaCalavera and @reymysterio for this,” Valenzuela wrote on Twitter.