Notes on NXT TakeOver events, Jericho/Orange Cassidy, and birthdays

– PWInsider reported that there are two more NXT TakeOver events scheduled for the rest of 2020. One on October 4th and another for December 6th.

– Chris Jericho on first seeing Orange Cassidy: “I hated him. I did not respect him. I thought it was stupid. “And then, watching him every week and hearing the crowd’s reaction to him… If there is one thing that I’ve learned it’s that over is over and you can’t explain it.”

– Happy birthday wishes go out to Xavier Woods, Jerry Jarrett, and Awesome Kong.