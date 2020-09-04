Notes on Liv Morgan and Taz

– Liv Morgan took to Twitter today, announcing that she’s launched a new YouTube.com channel. She is going under her real name of Gionna Daddio:

It's only just begun… https://t.co/YLscXLND4f via @YouTube SUBSCRIBE TO MY OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL 🖤 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 4, 2020

– AEW has been using the FTW Championship in a storyline with Brian Cage. For what it’s worth, Taz is still legally in control of the title. According to PWInsider, Taz designed and created the title in 1998 during his ECW run and he still owns the copyright on the design and the name of the title.