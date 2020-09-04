News on Daniel Bryan and Matt Hardy

– For those wondering why Daniel Bryan has not been on WWE television last few months, he has been working in the creative department. No timetable on when he will be back doing in-ring action.

– AEW wrestler Matt Hardy released a video on his YouTube channel ahead of his upcoming Broken Rules Match against Sammy Guevara at this weekend’s AEW All Out event. If Hardy loses the match, he has to leave AEW. The card is slated for Saturday, September 5. That video is available below. Matt Hardy stated the following:

“Sammy, Spanish Goof, you little mark ass b****, did you enjoy my surprise tonight? You will fall at my hands. I will be the one that perishes you. You will feel the wrath of the monster red rage. I’m not really sure how good you can read, so let me read these for you and reinforce my message. At All Out, you will be broken! I am here on the roof of Daily’s Place, and this Saturday at All Out, you will face me in the first-ever Broken Rules Match that I have coined the Daily’s Place Deletion! And for you Sammy, I end your run! I end your career. You’ll be lucky if I don’t end your life! This Saturday, it’s over!”