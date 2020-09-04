Jericho comments on the NXT to Tuesday nights rumors

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho commented on the rumors about NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights:

“They should retreat. They should move to any other night. Get away from us! You guys got a great program and it’s good, why would you want to sacrifice your own ratings just to be spiteful and petty to go head to head with AEW? We’re not going anywhere and put on anything you want – we’ll continue to beat you. It is a retreat, but it’s also the right move from a business standpoint. Get your head out of your rear end and just worry about your product the same way we worry about ours. If they move to Tuesday, smart move. That way you guys can get your 850 thousand, 900 thousand. Whatever! Get 10 million viewers. Congratulations! Let us do our thing and we’ll get over a million. I think it’s a smart move business-wise on theirs. They lost! There’s nothing wrong with conceiting defeat, moving to a different night, and worrying about your show and not worrying about going head to head with AEW because you can’t stop us.”