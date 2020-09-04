Demi Burnett says she’d love to be a WWE superstar
American television personality Demi Burnett, 25, from “The Bachelor” comments:
“Of course! I would love to be a WWE Superstar. I’d definitely have to go through some training, because I’m pretty weak right now. I’m starting to try working out a little bit, just in case anyone wants to offer me a position. But yeah, it was always my dream to be a WWE Superstar. It’s more intense though in real-life than it looks on TV. Whenever you watch it in real-life, you’re like, ‘Wow, these people are putting their bodies through it.’ I think I could do it though. I think I could have the right attitude and whenever I put my mind to it, I can be very athletic – I would definitely give it a shot. I would at least try it. I would never be able to forgive myself if I didn’t take a chance and give it a go.”
source: PWS
I’m sorry, who?
I’m still curious about HOW exactly she’s gotten to be on WWE TV (Raw, no less) every week for the past month or so. It’s not like ‘The Bachelor’ is an NBC/Universal production (it’s ABC, right?), so the collaboration seems very random…