Demi Burnett says she’d love to be a WWE superstar

American television personality Demi Burnett, 25, from “The Bachelor” comments:

“Of course! I would love to be a WWE Superstar. I’d definitely have to go through some training, because I’m pretty weak right now. I’m starting to try working out a little bit, just in case anyone wants to offer me a position. But yeah, it was always my dream to be a WWE Superstar. It’s more intense though in real-life than it looks on TV. Whenever you watch it in real-life, you’re like, ‘Wow, these people are putting their bodies through it.’ I think I could do it though. I think I could have the right attitude and whenever I put my mind to it, I can be very athletic – I would definitely give it a shot. I would at least try it. I would never be able to forgive myself if I didn’t take a chance and give it a go.”

source: PWS