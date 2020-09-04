Skyler Storey

Real Name: Brandi Lauren Pawalek

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 125 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 26, 1996

From: Buffalo, New York

Resides: Tampa, Florida

Pro Debut: March 5, 2016

Trained By: Jay Lethal

Finishing Move: Double Underhook Crossface

Biography

– Brandi has also been known as Ava Storie & Kayci Quinn.

– March 5, 2016, Brandi would win her debut wrestling match by defeating Hollywood Von Royal at ACW Luck of the Irish ’16.

– July 28th, Brandi would challenge Aria Blake for the vacant ACW Women’s Title.

– August 30th, Brandi would compete in a Battle Royal for the vacant PW2.0 Women’s Title.

– November 4th, Brandi would challenge Aria Blake for the ACW Women’s Title.

– February 18, 2017, Brandi would defeat Lacey Lane for the vacant FTPW Ladies Title.

– March 2nd, Brandi would make her Impact Wrestling debut by the alias Kayci Quinn in a No Contest against Brandi Rhodes.

– March 4th, now known as Ava Storie, Brandi competed in a #1 Contendership Gauntlet Battle Royal on Impact Wrestling.

– March 30th, Brandi would lose the FTPW Ladies Title to Lindsay Snow in a Gauntlet match.

– April 1st, Brandi would lose to Tasha Steelz in a Dark Match at ROH Supercard of Honor XI.

– April 20th, Storie would challenge Christina Von Eerie for the GFW Women’s Title.

– April 22nd, Storie would lose to Laurel Von Ness on Impact Wrestling.

– May 13th, Brandi would challenge Lindsay Snow in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the FTPW Ladies Title.

– August 22nd, Storie would lose to Rosemary in her final Impact Wrestling Match.

– December 16th, Brandi would compete in the SHINE Survivor Rumble.

– January 26, 2018, Brandi would defeat Leva Bates at SHINE 48.

– March 10th, Brandi would defeat Shotzi Blackheart at SHINE 49.

– April 27th, Brandi would defeat Aerial Monroe at SHINE 50.

– April 28th, Storie would lose to Deonna Purrazzo at ROH Bound by Honor.

– May 9th, Brandi would lose to Lacey Evans on WWE NXT.

– May 19th, Storie would challenge Rocky Radley for the PPW Diamonds Division Title.

– May 25th, Brandi would challenge Leva Bates for the AWE Bombshells Title.

– October 20th, Brandi would defeat Katalina Perez (c) & Lindsay Snow in a 3-Way for the FTPW Ladies Title.

– January 18, 2019, Brandi would compete in the BCW Queen of the North Tournament.

– January 19th, Brandi would lose to Allie Recks at SHINE 56.

– March 16th, Brandi would lose to Priscilla Kelly at EVOLVE 124.

– April 13th, Brandi would defeat Lacey Lane at EVOLVE 126.

– April 27th, Brandi would retain the FTPW Ladies Title against Red Velvett.

– June 15th, Brandi would defend the title against Rebel.

– July 13th, Brandi would defeat Shotzi Blackheart in a No DQ match at the EVOLVE 131 – 10th Anniversary Show.

– July 27th, Brandi would challenge Lena Kross for the IndyGurlz Australia Title.

– September 14th, Brandi would lose the FTPW Ladies Title to Red Velvett.

– October 26th, Brandi would compete in a 3-Way for the PPW Diamonds Division Starlight Title.

– January 18, 2020, Brandi would defeat Avery Taylor at EVOLVE 144.

– August 31st, it had been reported that Brandi has signed with the WWE and will be placed under the NXT Brand.

– Brandi made her first televised NXT appearance in a Battle Royal on the September 23 episode of NXT, competing as ‘Skyler Storey’