Skyler Storey
Real Name: Brandi Lauren Pawalek
Height: 5’8″
Weight: 125 lbs.
Date of Birth: September 26, 1996
From: Buffalo, New York
Resides: Tampa, Florida
Pro Debut: March 5, 2016
Trained By: Jay Lethal
Finishing Move: Double Underhook Crossface
Biography
– Brandi has also been known as Ava Storie & Kayci Quinn.
– March 5, 2016, Brandi would win her debut wrestling match by defeating Hollywood Von Royal at ACW Luck of the Irish ’16.
– July 28th, Brandi would challenge Aria Blake for the vacant ACW Women’s Title.
– August 30th, Brandi would compete in a Battle Royal for the vacant PW2.0 Women’s Title.
– November 4th, Brandi would challenge Aria Blake for the ACW Women’s Title.
– February 18, 2017, Brandi would defeat Lacey Lane for the vacant FTPW Ladies Title.
– March 2nd, Brandi would make her Impact Wrestling debut by the alias Kayci Quinn in a No Contest against Brandi Rhodes.
– March 4th, now known as Ava Storie, Brandi competed in a #1 Contendership Gauntlet Battle Royal on Impact Wrestling.
– March 30th, Brandi would lose the FTPW Ladies Title to Lindsay Snow in a Gauntlet match.
– April 1st, Brandi would lose to Tasha Steelz in a Dark Match at ROH Supercard of Honor XI.
– April 20th, Storie would challenge Christina Von Eerie for the GFW Women’s Title.
– April 22nd, Storie would lose to Laurel Von Ness on Impact Wrestling.
– May 13th, Brandi would challenge Lindsay Snow in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the FTPW Ladies Title.
– August 22nd, Storie would lose to Rosemary in her final Impact Wrestling Match.
– December 16th, Brandi would compete in the SHINE Survivor Rumble.
– January 26, 2018, Brandi would defeat Leva Bates at SHINE 48.
– March 10th, Brandi would defeat Shotzi Blackheart at SHINE 49.
– April 27th, Brandi would defeat Aerial Monroe at SHINE 50.
– April 28th, Storie would lose to Deonna Purrazzo at ROH Bound by Honor.
– May 9th, Brandi would lose to Lacey Evans on WWE NXT.
– May 19th, Storie would challenge Rocky Radley for the PPW Diamonds Division Title.
– May 25th, Brandi would challenge Leva Bates for the AWE Bombshells Title.
– October 20th, Brandi would defeat Katalina Perez (c) & Lindsay Snow in a 3-Way for the FTPW Ladies Title.
– January 18, 2019, Brandi would compete in the BCW Queen of the North Tournament.
– January 19th, Brandi would lose to Allie Recks at SHINE 56.
– March 16th, Brandi would lose to Priscilla Kelly at EVOLVE 124.
– April 13th, Brandi would defeat Lacey Lane at EVOLVE 126.
– April 27th, Brandi would retain the FTPW Ladies Title against Red Velvett.
– June 15th, Brandi would defend the title against Rebel.
– July 13th, Brandi would defeat Shotzi Blackheart in a No DQ match at the EVOLVE 131 – 10th Anniversary Show.
– July 27th, Brandi would challenge Lena Kross for the IndyGurlz Australia Title.
– September 14th, Brandi would lose the FTPW Ladies Title to Red Velvett.
– October 26th, Brandi would compete in a 3-Way for the PPW Diamonds Division Starlight Title.
– January 18, 2020, Brandi would defeat Avery Taylor at EVOLVE 144.
– August 31st, it had been reported that Brandi has signed with the WWE and will be placed under the NXT Brand.
– Brandi made her first televised NXT appearance in a Battle Royal on the September 23 episode of NXT, competing as ‘Skyler Storey’