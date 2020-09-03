WWE To Cut Back on Live Events After the Pandemic

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is considering cutting back on the number of live events they produce when things are back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

It’s unknown if live events will be cut completely, but the idea of four days a week doing house shows is likely over.

AEW only works TV and while NJPW may still tour. The belief is that it’s becoming a “big event business, not a rank and file house show business in the future.”