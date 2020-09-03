Why New Jack disowned his son
New Jack has disowned his son, Washington Heights because he is a drag queen. Washington, is one of New Jack's five children. She revealed what his father was trying to do.
I always knew New Jack is a dick, but a transphobic dick? Geez…
New Jack is such a loser.
Be proud! I just hope it doesn’t get deleted from his page.
I bet Disgruntled Jobber finds him hotter than any WWE Diva. Can’t believe its 2020 and people still think men who dress like woman are woman.
Look everyone, my stalker is back. Imagine trolling people on a wrestling news board to get attention. I hope that one day that person gets the mental hygiene help that they need.
it’s New Jack, what the hell were you ppl expecting him to do?
There’s always two sides to every story….