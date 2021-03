AEW: 928,000

Tueday NXT: 849,000

RAW: 1.89 million

Impact : 102,000

The All Out go-home episode of Dynamite yesterday did 928,000 viewers, up 115,000 viewers from last week’s episode which aired on a Thursday. Dynamite did a 0.36 in the 18-49 demographic and placed #8 in the top 50 cable chart.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

