Tony Khan is conducting a media conference call today promoting Saturday’s AEW All Out PPV.

The big question about Brock Lesnar's free agency to AEW comes from @HausRebel, Tony Khan says he can't comment but he's enjoyed Brock's work for many years, and that people don't talk enough about how great Lesnar is.

